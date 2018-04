Baltimore (WMAR) - Baltimore police have made an arrest in the murder of Kevin Bailey. Bailey was shot and killed on September 22, 2017 in the 4300 block of Reisterstown Rd.

Since that time, Homicide Detectives have been able to identify 25 year-old David Murray as the suspect.

Murray has been charged with 1st Degree Murder along with other weapons violations. He is currently being held without bail.