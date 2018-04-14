Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Investigators are looking into a shooting that happened in West Baltimore.

On Friday, at a little after 9 p.m., a Western District foot patrol officer was approached by a 28 year old man while on the corner of West North and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The man stated that he had been shot while in the 1800 block of Carey Street. The victim, who was suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and arm, was transported to an area hospital.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to either contact them at (410) 396-2221 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.