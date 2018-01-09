Deputy AG Rosenstein speaks out about Baltimore crime

(WMAR) - Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is speaking out about crime in Baltimore.

In a speech in Florida on Monday, Rosenstein said the city's murder rate increased after local authorities decided to try a new strategy in 2015, which he described as "cutting back on policing and prosecution"

Last year's murder rate, per capita, was the highest in the city's history.

Rosenstein worked as the U.S. attorney in Baltimore for 12 years before taking his current position with the justice department