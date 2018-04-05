Couple indicted for string of ATM burglaries, bank robbery

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A couple from Graysonville, Maryland was indicted after they were accused of stealing multiple ATMs and transporting them with stolen cars.

According to the indictment, Matthew Bush, 38, and Crystal Bush, 34, are facing charges of Bank Robbery, Interstate Transportation of Stolen Vehicle and Conspiracy to Commit Offenses against the United States.

Reports say the Bush's used the stolen money from the ATMs for personal items like heroin and other illegal narcotics.

ATMs were stolen from the following locations in September and October of 2017:

Chester, Maryland

Kent County, Delaware

Sterling, Virginia

Broadlands, Virginia

Dover, Delaware

Stevensville, Maryland

Cambridge, Maryland

The indictment continues to say that Mr. Bush also allegedly burgalrized a High's Store in Harford County and robbed a bank in Perry Hall.

Both face a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison for conspiracy, 10 years in prison for each count of Interstate Transportation of Stolen Vehicle and 20 years in prison for bank robbery.

They are also facing other charges individually.