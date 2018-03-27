Business owner, wife arrested after officers raid liquor store for drug trafficking

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Liquor store owner Seung Ryu, his wife AE Kim, and five of their employees were arrested by officers after community tips led detectives to bust the local business for drug trafficking.

They say the business was running a 'polydrug trafficking' organization and was using the store to cover up their illegal activity.

After a month-long surveillance of the area, investigators were able to determine that everyone morning, once or twice a week, drugs were being dropped off at the store.

Along with the marijuana, cocaine, and other drugs found in the business during the raid, they also recovered Suboxone.

Suboxone is used to treat opioid addiction or substance use disorders, but in this case, evidence showed that it was being distributed to be abused.

Detectives were able to determine that the people employed by the store had previous past records.

Police say 51-year-old Seung Ryu, 45-year-old AE Kim, 40-year-old Darnell Mackall, 47-year-old Jorge Delvalle, 55-year-old Charles Green, 57-year-old Antoine Barnes, and 36-Year-old Shawnell Batts are facing drug and gun charges.