Baltimore's second murder of 2018

Baltimore (WMAR) -

After 343 homicides in 2017, 2018 has gotten off to a deadly start. By 5:45 pm, on January 1st, the second homicide of the year was in the books.

Officers were called to the 5100 block of Goodnow Road for a double shooting. Officers arrived and found two men shot in a white Infiniti.

In the driver seat, police found a 30 year-old man who had been shot in the head and torso. That victim was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

In the passenger seat, police found a 36 year old man who had been shot in the hip. He was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP, or text a tip to 443-902-4824.