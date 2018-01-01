Baltimore's first homicide of 2018

WMAR ( Baltimore) -

On the first day of a New Year, Baltimore records its first homicide. Baltimore police responded to the 2000 block of Eagle Street around 3:30pm, Monday afternoon.

Officers arrived and found a man shot in the neck. The victim was taken to Shock trauma and was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are working on the case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text to 443-9020-4824