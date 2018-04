Baltimore Police Arrest five after Shoot Out

Baltimore (WMAR) -

Baltimore Police have arrested five people in connection with Tuesday’s shooting on Aiken Street.

Around 2:30pm on April 3, 2018, officers witnessed two groups of people shooting at each other.

Detectives have now identified and arrested five people who have all been charged with attempted murder, assault, handgun and drug charges.

Detectives arrested 26 year-old Devin O'Cain, 22 year-old Darius Foster, 28 year-old Charles Alston, 24 year-old Kenneth Black and 18 year-old Shamya Beckett