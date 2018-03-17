Baltimore Officer Kevin Battipaglia was charged with first degree assault and misconduct in office

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - On Thursday, The Baltimore City State’s Attorney charged Officer Kevin Battipaglia with first-degree assault and misconduct in office because of an incident that occurred during an arrest that took place on December 24, 2017.

Battipaglia, a five year veteran that was assigned to Northeast District patrol, was arrested, charged and placed on suspension without pay.

The Office of Professional Responsibility is working with the State’s Attorney’s Office in regards to this matter and, at this time, the evidence will be scrutinized in the judicial system.