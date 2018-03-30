BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - A United States District Judge sentenced 33-year-old Mohamed Elshinawy to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to provide material support to ISIS, terrorism financing, and for making false statements regarding a terrorism matter.

Elshinawy received money from ISIS to be used for operational purposes in the United States.

In interviews with FBI agents, Elshinawy provided false information regarding the total amount of money he had received from ISIS operatives and claimed his intent was to defraud ISIS of funds.

According to court documents, Elshinawy conspired with others between February 2015 to December 2015 to provide resources such as personnel, services, and financial services to the terrorist group. Elshinawy and his co-conspirators used various methods of secret communication to hide their criminal association and activities from law enforcement.

Officials say through various conversation with Elshinawy, he openly shared his support for ISIS. He expressed his hope that ISIS would be victorious and its enemies defeated. He pledged his allegiance to ISIS, describing himself as a soldier who was committed to making a violent Jihad.

He also received payments from a company in the United Kingdom that were meant to be used to fund a terrorist attack in the United States.

After being released from prison, Elshinawy will be on 15 years of supervised release.