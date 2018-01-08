ATF: $10,000 reward for info on theft of 13 firearms

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - ATF, Baltimore Field Division, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $10,000 reward for information that will lead them to the arrest of the four people responsible for the theft of firearms from the Hanover Armory.

Officials say that the theft happened early Sunday morning when four people went in the Hanover Armory, burglarized the location, and stole about 13 firearms.

“The people responsible for this crime have victimized a local business and these stolen firearms threaten the safety of our communities. As ATF and our Anne Arundel County Police Department partners continue investigating, we are also seeking the public’s assistance. Anyone who may have information about these individuals or firearms should come forward as soon as possible,” said Daniel L. Board, Jr., Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Baltimore Field Division.

According to authorities, they were able to get the images of 2 of the 4 suspects through surveillance video.

ATF urges those who have any information regarding this incident to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov.