Another Gun Trace Task Force officer expected to plead guilty

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - As the corruption trial against members of an elite Baltimore police gun unit looms, yet another defendant signals he will plead guilty.

According to court records, Sergeant Wayne Jenkins is scheduled for a re-arraignment Friday morning in federal court.

Five other members before him have all changed their initial pleas from not guilty to guilty, and Jenkins is now expected to do the same. The sergeant was a supervisor of the unit the feds say committed overtime fraud, robbery and extortion all around the city.

Jenkins also has a separate indictment against him for planting drugs back in 2010. It is unclear which charges the former sergeant will plead guilty too.

The only two Baltimore officers remaining to stand trial would be detectives Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor. The trial is still scheduled for later this month.