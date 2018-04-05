A loaded gun and a machete seized from repeat offender

WMAR Staff
12:38 PM, Apr 5, 2018

Dominique Palmer (Baltimore Police Department)

Items that were confiscated from Dominique Palmer. (Baltimore Police Department)

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Baltimore Police seized a loaded handgun and a machete from a repeat offender on Exeter Hall.

On Wednesday, the Northeast District Action Team officers stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of Exeter Hall for a traffic violation. After a short interview, officers ended up arresting Dominique Palmer, 27, of the 2500 block of Fayette Street.

A loaded gun, a machete and some suspected cocaine were seized from Palmer and he was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with gun and CDS violations.

