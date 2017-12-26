65-year-old man carjacked by 4 suspects on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Detectives are looking for four suspects who were seen through surveillance footage carjacking a 65-year-old man and later fleeing the scene with his car.

Officials say on December 24 around 6:00 a.m. a 65-year-old man parked his car in the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue. They say the man was approached by four suspects, one of them was armed as they proceeded to rob him. The suspects later fled the scene in the man's car.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects seen in this video is asked to call detectives from the Citywide Robbery Unit at 410-366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.