55 year old man found with gunshot wound; police investigating

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place on York Road.

On Saturday, at around 3 p.m., Northern District patrol officers responded to the 4700 block of York Road because of a report of a shooting. Once they arrived, the officers found a 55 year old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with any information to contact them at (410) 396-2221 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.