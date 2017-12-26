50-year-old repeat offender arrested with loaded gun

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A 50-year-old man that is a repeat offender was arrested with a loaded gun on Monday.

Police got a call about an armed man in the 2300 block of West North Avenue. After a brief investigation, police arrested Anthony Michael Melvin.

Anthony Michael Melvin, who is also known as Michael Morgan, was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility where he will be charged with handgun violations.