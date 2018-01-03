50-year-old dies after being shot multiple times in Baltimore

WMAR Staff
10:29 AM, Jan 3, 2018

Close-Up Of Blue Siren On Police Car At Night

Jaromir Chalabala / EyeEm
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Baltimore Police are already investigating the third homicide of 2018. 

On Tuesday police say they were called to a shooting in the 500 block of Richwood Avenue around 11:45 at night. When they got to the scene, they found a 50-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Medics took the man to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video 443-902-4824.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top