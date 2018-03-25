43-year-old man hospitalized after being shot

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A 43-year-old man is hospitalized after being shot Sunday evening.

At 5:45 p.m., Baltimore Police responded to the 1800 block of Braddish Avenue, where they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking in the block when he was approached by an unknown armed suspect who demanded money and then shot him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.