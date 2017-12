BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Sunday evening around 7:00 p.m. on the 200 block of S. Monastery Ave.

At the scene, police say they saw a 41-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Medics transported the man to the hospital where a medical personnel pronounced him dead from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824