40-year-old dies after being shot in the head

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A 40-year-old man died in Baltimore after police say he was shot in the head.

Officers responded to the 200 block of South Gilmor Street for a reported shooting just before midnight on Wednesday.

When they got to the West Baltimore street they found 40-year-old Ricky Dale Jones dead.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip 443-902-4824.