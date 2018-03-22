40-year-old dies after being shot in the head

WMAR Staff
9:17 AM, Mar 22, 2018

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A 40-year-old man died in Baltimore after police say he was shot in the head. 

Officers responded to the 200 block of South Gilmor Street for a reported shooting just before midnight on Wednesday.

When they got to the West Baltimore street they found 40-year-old Ricky Dale Jones dead. 

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip 443-902-4824.

