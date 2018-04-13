3 shot in two separate Baltimore incidents

Three more people have been shot Thursday evening in Baltimore.

Just before 6 p.m., police responded to an area hospital, where they located a 32-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Less than an hour later, officers in the Northern District also responded to a hospital, where a 27-year-old male was being treated for a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Investigators determined both men were shot in the 1700 block of Ruxton Avenue.

About three hours later, Southern District units were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hollins Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a male victim shot to the chest.

He was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

These latest incidents follow an earlier homicide in the 1600 block of Moreland Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.