BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore Police arrested a repeat offender with a gun and drugs.

The Southern District Action Team conducted a search and seizure warrant in the 600 block of Maude Avenue.

Police say they arrested 25-year-old Zachary Mackenzie. Officers also seized the gun and drugs at the scene.

Mackenzie was transported to Central Booking where he was later charged with gun and drug violations.