BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Police are investigating a shooting in Baltimore after a man said he was shot on Harford Road.

Officers were originally called to an area hospital after reports of a 23-year-old man being treated for a gunshot wound.

Police interviewed the man and found that he was shot in the arm in the 5000 block of Harford Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.