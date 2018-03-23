22-year-old shot while walking down Baltimore street

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Police say a 22-year-old man was shot while walking down the street Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Edmondson Ave around 7:00 a.m. for a reported shooting and found the man with a gunshot wound to his thigh.

An investigation revealed that the man was walking down the 2600 block of Loretta Ave when he was shot by an unidentified suspect.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.