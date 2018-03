BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A 22-year-old man was shot Tuesday evening.

At 4:40 p.m., Baltimore Police responded to the 1400 block of McCulloh Street for a report of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers located the victim with gunshot wounds to the body. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.