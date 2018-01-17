20-year-old repeat offender arrested with handgun

WMAR Staff
12:08 PM, Jan 17, 2018

Sean Johnson, 20 (Baltimore City Police)

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Police arrested a man who they say is a repeat violent offender, and now is facing more charges after he was found with a gun.

Officials say University of Maryland Police heard a gunshot in the area of Fremont Avenue and Baltimore Street around 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon. After officers heard the gunshots, they saw two suspects running towards Baltimore Street. 

After a brief chase, officers were able to catch and arrest one of the suspects. He was later identified as 20-year-old Sean Johnson. 

Police were able to find a revolver that was thrown away by Johnson during the foot chase. 

Johnson was charged with handgun violations. 

