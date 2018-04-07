20 year old dies after being shot in the chest in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Homicide detectives are investigating an incident that left a man dead.

On Friday, at around 11:20 p.m., officers arrived at the 2300 block of Jefferson Street for a report of a shooting. When the officers arrived, they found a 20 year old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives are investigating this incident, so, if you have information, please call (410) 396-2100 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to (443) 902-4824.