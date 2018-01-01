2 charged after celebratory gunfire reported in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md - Two men in Baltimore have been charged after celebratory gunfire was reported on New Year's Eve.

Police say in a news release that patrol officers saw a man firing a shotgun about 8:35 p.m. Sunday in an alley in south Baltimore. Authorities say the man then went into a house.

Police entered the house and found the man they say fired the shotgun. Another man was also present. Officers say they found the shotgun, two other firearms, spent shotgun shells and marijuana.

Eighteen-year-old Darryon Cephas and 37-year-old Charles Rheubottom were arrested and charged with firearms and narcotics violations. Court records don't list lawyers for either man.

