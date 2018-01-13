18-year-old shot in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Detectives are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old in West Baltimore on Saturday.

Officers say they responded to the fire department station house located at the intersection of Lafayette Avenue and Riggs Avenue after reports of a shooting. When they got to the station they found an 18-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

Detectives discovered the teen was shot in the 100 block of North Carey Street around 3:00 in the afternoon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone.