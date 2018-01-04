18, 20-year-olds arrested after drugs, gun found in home

WMAR Staff
12:52 PM, Jan 4, 2018

Donald Jackson (left), Kyree Coleman (right) Baltimore Police 

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Two men were arrested after police found drugs, a gun, and a large sum of cash in their Baltimore home. 

Police found the home during a narcotics investigation. They searched the house in the 4400 block of Asbury Ave on Wednesday around 7:00 p.m.

During the search, police found a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun, approximately 90 grams of marijuana, and $1,398 cash.  All seized property was submitted as evidence.

20-year-old Donald Jackson and18-year-old Kyree Coleman, were arrested and charged with handgun and felony narcotics violations. 

