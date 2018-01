BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore Police arrested 17-year-old Rai'Asia Lee for a shooting that happened on December 15, 2017.

The shooting left a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to detectives, they assumed control of the investigation and were able to get an arrest warrant and identify Lee as the shooter.

Lee was arrested and charged with First Degree Attempted Murder.