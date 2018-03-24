16-year-old shot in the leg on West Baltimore Street

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Baltimore Police are investigating another shooting in the city after a teen was shot overnight.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of West Baltimore Street just after midnight for a reported shooting.

When they got to the scene they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking for anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.