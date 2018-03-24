16-year-old shot in the leg on West Baltimore Street

WMAR Staff
2:32 PM, Mar 24, 2018

Holding a gun on black background

Yuichiro Chino
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Baltimore Police are investigating another shooting in the city after a teen was shot overnight. 

Officers were called to the 3300 block of West Baltimore Street just after midnight for a reported shooting. 

When they got to the scene they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking for anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top