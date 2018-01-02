16-year-old identified as Baltimore's first homicide victim in 2018

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - As 2017 closes with a near record amount of homicides in Baltimore, 2018 has already had its first victim.

16-year-old Andre Galloway was shot in the neck and died from his injuries on New Year's Day.

Baltimore police responded to the 2000 block of Eagle Street around 3:30 p.m., Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text to 443-9020-4824