15-year-old expected to be okay after being shot in Baltimore

WMAR Staff
9:43 AM, Jan 17, 2018
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Baltimore police say a 15-year-old has non-life threatening injuries after being shot in Baltimore.

Officers responded the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue after reports of a shooting. When they got to the gas station they found a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his left forearm.

Detectives have determined the victim had actually been shot in the 4400 block of Pimlico Road.

The teen was taken to an area hospital where he received treatment. 

Citywide shooting detectives are investigating this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2221, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip using the BPD Mobile App.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top