15-year-old expected to be okay after being shot in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Baltimore police say a 15-year-old has non-life threatening injuries after being shot in Baltimore.

Officers responded the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue after reports of a shooting. When they got to the gas station they found a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his left forearm.

Detectives have determined the victim had actually been shot in the 4400 block of Pimlico Road.

The teen was taken to an area hospital where he received treatment.

Citywide shooting detectives are investigating this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2221, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip using the BPD Mobile App.