1 person injured after East Baltimore shoot out

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore Police alongside ATF is at the scene of a shooting that involved two groups firing gunshots at one another Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, officers saw the two groups shooting at each other on the 2100 block of Aiken Street.

Police then pursued one of the cars driving towards Johns Hopkins Hospital with a shooting victim in the vehicle.

The victim was taken inside Johns Hopkins Hospital where they are currently being treated for their injuries.

Officials say no officers were injured and two of the shooters are in police custody.