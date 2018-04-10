Woman facing 40 counts of animal cruelty, hit with new charges

MILLERSVILLE, Md (WMAR) - An ongoing investigation into animal cruelty has expanded and resulted in additional criminal charges.

Animal Control officers obtained new information leading them to another case of a dog being neglected. Investigators learned 32-year-old Rebecca Wolfe and her father 61-year-old James Randolph Wolfe were responsible. Each was charged with five counts of animal cruelty.

Related: Anne Arundel County Police in conjunction with Animal Control initially charged Rebecca Wolfe and Cameron Whitaker-Nelson in March, with 40 counts each of animal cruelty.

Eight dogs were recovered from the pairs Glen Burnie residence, which was operating under the name 'Olympian Kennels'. The dogs appeared to be so malnourished and neglected that one needed to be euthanized.

It was determined Wolfe and Whitaker-Nelson were illegally running the business, as neither possessed a proper license to own, run, and/or operate such a business.