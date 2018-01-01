Woman arrested for DUI, crashing into police cruiser

PASADENA, Md. -

Anne Arundel County Police arrested a woman Sunday evening after she was thought to be driving while intoxicated, fled from police and rammed her vehicle into a police cruiser injuring an officer.

Police say before 8 p.m., officers for on the lookout for a possibly intoxicated driver on Mountain Road near Edwin Raynor Blvd. When officers found the car, they pulled the driver over at a Rite Aid at 3400 Mountain Road in Pasadena. During the stop, police observed that the female driver smelled of alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated. When they asked her to step out of the car, she placed the vehicle in drive instead and fled out of the parking lot.

Police followed her into the 8300 block of Country Grove which is a dead end street before the driver turned her car and “intentionally rammed” it into a marked police cruiser as the officer was getting out, causing the door to strike him and injuring his face and mouth, according to a police press release.

The woman continued onto Edwin Raynor Blvd but became inoperable and police were able to arrest her without further incident.

33-year-old Christina Brooke Hall of Glen Burnie was charged with first degree assault, second degree assault on a police officer, reckless endangerment, and DUI and other traffic related offenses.

Police say the injured officer is a 23-year veteran of the department; he was taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center where he was treated and released.