Two suspects wanted for attempted citizen robbery

SEVERN, Md. (WMAR) - Police are searching for two of the three suspects that were involved in an attempted citizen robbery that took place in Severn, Md.

On Saturday, at around 2 a.m., officers were called to the 8200 block of Monhegan Court for the previously stated crime. The adult male victim stated that, after being approached by the suspects, one struck him in the head several times while the other held him and demanded his money. When he refused, the suspects fled on foot.

Several officers arrived to search the area where they were able to locate one of the suspects. After a brief foot chase, the suspect, Stephon George McDonald, 27, was caught and arrested. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released for a head injury.

Detectives are still searching for the remaining two suspects. The first suspect is believed to be a black man between the ages of 20-25 years old. He’s 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds. The second is also believed to be a black man between the ages of 20-25 years old.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-866-7Lockup.