Two men shot in Brooklyn Park Saturday

BROOKLYN PARK, Md -

Two men were shot Saturday afternoon in Brooklyn Park. Anne Arundel County Police say that officers responded to the scene in the 900 block of Victory Ave just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

One man had been shot in his upper body and had already been driven to Harbor Hospital by a friend before officers arrived; a second man had been shot in the leg and arm and was found nearby in Ballman Court; he was taken to Shock Trauma. Both men are expected to survive.

Police believe during an argument, a third man suddenly pulled out a gun and shot the other two men before fleeing.

Police are still investigating and searching for the suspect but believe the incident is isolated.

The suspect is described as a black man, 5’10”, thin build and was wearing tan clothes.

