Two arrested after trying to rob man in police parking lot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - Two people were arrested after they tried to rob a man in an Annapolis Police parking lot.

According to police, a man was driving and noticed he was being followed by another car. After being followed for some time, he pulled into a police parking lot and a woman pointed a handgun at the man.

The man was afraid he was going to get robbed so he ran inside of the police station and asked for help. Officers immediately went outside and stopped the woman and her passenger in their car.

Police found a bb gun that was designed to look like a real gun as well as 13 individual bags of marijuana inside the car. Breiya Evans and Patrick Palmer were arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, and nine other charges.

Evans was released after posting $5,000 bond and Palmer is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.