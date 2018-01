(WMAR) - A man in Anne Arundel County is saying that thieves stole the tires off of his car!

On Thursday Darryl Griffin sent ABC2 this picture of his car with all four of his tires missing.

Griffin says he believes someone used a duplicate key fob to his Lexus to open his car doors without sounding the alarm.

When he went outside to his car, it was left propped up on bricks.

Even the freezing cold temperatures, snow, and wind couldn't keep the thieves away this week.