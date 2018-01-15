Suspects wanted in Anne Arundel armed robbery

SEVERN, Md. - On Saturday just after 2 p.m. officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Meade Village Road and Briarview Court in Severn for reports of an armed robbery.

The male victim told officers he was walking in the area when he was approached by three men, one armed with a handgun. The men then demanded money and the victim's cell phone which he complied. The suspects then fled the area on foot.

After a police canine search of the area, officers were unable to locate the suspects.

Anyone who can help investigators identify and/or locate these suspects is urged to call the Western District of the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 410-222-6155.