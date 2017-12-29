Serial robber arrested, second suspect identified

(WMAR) - Police arrested a man that was a suspect in five armed robberies in the Glen Burnie and Linthicum Heights areas, but they say they are still looking for the other suspect.

The first robbery was at a BP Gas Station on Baltimore Annapolis Blvd in Linthicum Heights around 9:30 p.m. on December 14. The employee at the gas station said the man entered the store, implied that he had a gun, and demanded money. The employee refused to give the man money and he ran away.

The next robbery was only an hour later at an Exxon on Nursery Road in Linthicum Heights. This time when the man implied he had a gun and demanded money, the employee complied.

On December 16 there was another report of a robbery at the Royal Farms on Oakwood Drive in Glen Burnie. Police say a man walked into the store around 4:00 a.m., walked around the counter, took the cash drawer from the register and several packs of cigarettes. This time the man did not imply he had a weapon.

The next day, police responded to a robbery at a Rite Aid on Baltimore Annapolis Blvd in Glen Burnie. This time employees said two men walked into the store around 8:00 p.m., one of the men implied he had a gun, and demanded money. The employee complied and said the men ran away. Surveillance pictures were captured during this robbery.

The last robbery was also on December 17 and was around 11:45 p.m. Police say a man walked into the Shell/Dash Inn on Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie, showed a small baseball bat, and demanded cash. The employee complied and the man ran away.

During an investigation, police were able to arrest Jimmy Joseph Samuel Lane who is a suspect in all five robberies. Police say they identified Bena Mel-Lasse Forrester as a suspect in the Rite Aid robbery and have an active warrant out for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Forrester is asked to contact the Commercial Robbery Unit at 410-222 4720.