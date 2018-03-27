Police searching for suspect in Pasadena assault incident

PASADENA, Md. (WMAR) - Police are searching for the suspect that was involved in an assault incident that took place in Pasadena, Md.

On Friday, at around 5:55 p.m., officers responded to the 7700 block of West Shore Road for a report of an assault. The adult male victim stated that he had gotten into a physical fight with the suspect, Joshua Duane Shifflett, 30, over a woman. He stated that during the altercation, Shifflett pulled out a knife, cut him and then fled the area in a vehicle. Several officers helped search the area, but they were unable to locate Shifflett.

The victim was transported to Shock Trauma, where he was treated and released for non-life-threatening lacerations to his legs and chest. Shifflett currently has active warrants for attempted murder, first degree assault, second degree assault and other related charges.

If you have any information regarding the suspect in this incident, please call this 24-hour tip line at (410) 222-4700.