SEVERN, Md. (WMAR) - Anne Arundel County Police is offering a $10,000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest of a shooting that happened at a New Year's Eve party.

Officials ask anyone who may have recorded video, took photos at the event, or who may know any information of the person responsible for the shooting.

Police urge those with information to call Detective Pattana at 410-222-8763. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call 410-222-8610 or their 24-hour tip line at 410-222-4700.