Police looking for information after man shot in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - Police are looking for information after a man was shot in Annapolis.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Forest Drive after reports of a shooting. When they got to the scene they found a man with gunshot injuries.

It's believed that the shooting happened on Greenbriar Lane near Skippers Lane before 12:30 on Saturday afternoon. Police say they are still investigating the situation.

Police say they urge anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.