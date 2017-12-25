Police investigating shots fired at a car in Severn

SEVERN, Md. (WMAR) - Anne Arundel County Police officers are trying to find the person that shot a car multiple times.

Police say they responded to the area of Still Meadows Drive and Dove Court after complaints of shots heard in the area. Officers spoke with a man that said he was leaving Dove Court when he heard gunshots and realized two hit his car.

Several officers searched Dove Court but did not find any evidence, locate an exact crime scene, or find additional property damage or victims.

Detectives are investigating this incident, updates will be provided when available.