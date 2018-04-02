Police investigating shooting after man walks into hospital

GLEN BURNIE, Md (WMAR) - Police are investigating after a man walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

On Monday, around 2 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police say they responded to University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, where they located the adult male victim.

At this time, the man is being uncooperative. His injuries are reportedly non-life threatening.

Detectives are working to determine the location of the incident.