Police believe man was targeted in Glen Burnie shooting

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WMAR) - Officers are investigating what they believe is a targeted shooting in Glen Burnie.

Tuesday afternoon, police were called to the 7200 block of Furnace Branch Road for a reported shooting. When they got to the scene they found out the injured person had been driven to the hospital by a friend before medics had a chance to arrive.

When they went to Baltimore Washington Medical Center, officers found the 22-year-old who had been shot in the upper body and leg. Officers said they tried to interview him, but he was uncooperative and refused to provide any information on the shooting.

He was later taken to Shock Trauma with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time officers say they believe this is an isolated incident and was not a random act. Any person with any information is encouraged to call the Northern District Detective Unit at 410-222-6135 or 410-222-8610.