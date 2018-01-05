Pizza Boli's worker robbed while making delivery

SEVERN, Md. (WMAR) - A man says he was robbed Thursday afternoon while making a pizza delivery in Severn.

Police say they responded to Pizza Boli's on Annapolis Road just before 3:00 p.m. after reports of a robbery.

The driver said he was making a delivery in the 8200 block of Coatesbridge Court around 2:30 p.m. when a man came up to him with a gun and demanded money. The pizza employee then said the man hit him on the head with the gun, took his money, and then ran away.

The employee drove himself back to the store and called the police.